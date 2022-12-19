The Atlanta Braves recently brought their Season of Giving campaign to Green Acres Elementary School, which was named the 2022 Cobb County Hank Aaron All-Star School earlier this year.
More than 40 volunteers from the Atlanta Braves signed into Green Acres for their opportunity to bring some holiday cheer to the school located only a few miles from Truist Park.
“From what I know about Hank Aaron, he wanted to give back to the community, and he loved giving back to schools," said Green Acres Principal Ashley Mize. "So, supporting a Title I school like Green Acres is probably something he is smiling down on us. He loved kids and wanted to do everything to support communities like ours, who might be in need."
The Braves volunteers spent the day reading to students, serving as teacher aides, organizing the school’s food pantry, stuffing goodies bags and more.
“The community work and the projects we have been doing with the Atlanta Braves have been great for our kids. We did a backpack distribution where 300 of our kids got to take backpacks home full of food, like snacks that they can put together when their parents are not there,” Principal Mize said.
Some volunteers braved the frigid temperature outside to help beautify the school’s campus. The day of service also included a visit from artist Lisette Correra who painted a mural inside the teacher’s new relaxation room. There was also a food truck parked outside, dishing up ballpark food for students and staff.
Other volunteers pulled up chairs inside the school’s media center to make holiday cards for the students. With all that the volunteers accomplished during the day, Principal Mize’s told the volunteers what brought the biggest smile to her face.
“I told them that the most important thing for me, when we have volunteers, it’s not building something or painting something. It’s connecting with kids because our kids don’t get to talk to many people outside their little community here at Green Acres. So, for them to engage with an adult that works at the stadium in some kind of capacity just makes my heart so happy. That’s what we’re all about here,” Principal Mize explained.
That connection with students is what made the surprise visit from Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris II so special. Principal Mize escorted the professional baseball player around the school to talk to students.
“We were able to let the kids ask him questions and let him talk to the kids a little bit because they don’t ever get to experience things like that,” said Principal Mize, an avid Atlanta Braves fan.
From what he eats before games and who his best friend is on the Braves to how much he gets paid, his height and age, the Green Acres students peppered the National League’s Rookie of the Year with a host of questions.
The students may have been surprised by the professional ball player’s honesty when asked if he makes mistakes. He acknowledged he often makes mistakes.
“I try to overcome them and get better every day,” he told the elementary students, who were hopefully encouraged by his words and inspired to do the same.
When the Braves player revealed that math was his favorite subject in school, several students excitedly shouted, “Me too!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.