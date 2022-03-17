MARIETTA — Skyrocketing gas prices have roughly doubled the amount the Cobb County School District has spent getting students to and from school this year.
"It's horrible," Matt Sanders, the district's senior director of transportation, said Thursday. "Just like everybody at home that's driving their car, we're not immune to the price increases, unfortunately."
With almost 1,000 buses and just as many routes, the school district's bus drivers cover about 70,000 miles per day, according to the district's website. That comes to about 39,000 gallons of diesel and 6,500 gallons of unleaded gasoline per week. With prices steadily increasing over the past year and then spiking after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the cost to fuel those buses "is almost double the cost we saw in 2021," according to district spokeswoman Nan Kiel.
Last year, AAA attributed the price hikes to tight supply that couldn't keep up with increased demand. More recently, AAA cites uncertainty in markets caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the sanctions that followed.
Regular unleaded gasoline and diesel hit all-time highs in Georgia last week, reaching $4.33 and $5.27 per gallon, respectively, according to AAA. A week before that, unleaded cost $3.87 per gallon. A year earlier, $2.67 per gallon.
The Cobb County School District is part of a group that utilizes contract pricing, and does not pay retail prices for its fuel, according to Kiel.
"Over the past year, the costs for unleaded has increased by 93% from $1.88 in 2021 to $3.63 in 2022," she said, "and diesel has increased by 116% from $2.08 to $4.50 per gallon.”
Brad Johnson, the district's financial director, will brief the school board next week on the price increases and what they mean for next year's budget.
“Everyone is feeling pain at the pump. To imagine how that impact translates to the second largest school district in Georgia, multiply your increased costs filling up your car by 100,000+ and that is how the inflated prices are impacting Cobb Schools every day,” Cobb school board Chairman David Chastain said in a statement.
Neighboring Marietta City Schools is also feeling the pinch.
The district budgeted just over $5 million for “student transportation” this year, of which $405,000 had been set aside for fuel, according to Chuck Gardner, Marietta's chief operating officer.
The district has remained within its budget thus far this year, Gardner said. But district administration will ask the Marietta school board for a mid-term budget increase due to rising costs.
“We feel that with the mid-term budget increase we will be able to cope with rising costs,” Gardner said. “Additionally, we are currently developing the FY23 budget and plan to increase our fuel budget.”
Thursday morning, Jon Cronan, a lead mechanic for the Cobb School District, refueled a bus. Although school bus tanks hold 100 gallons, the bus needed only 33.
Michael Warner, associate director of fleet maintenance, was standing nearby.
"That was a $124 refuel," he sighed.
Sanders passes the QT gas station at Austell Road and South Cobb Drive on his way to work every morning, and has been keeping an especially close eye on the price lately.
"If it goes up a lot, first person I'm calling is Mike," he said. "If it went down five cents, I'm like, 'Oh yeah, good day!'"
Gov. Brian Kemp is expected to sign a bill that passed the state legislature Thursday suspending Georgia's 29-cent gas tax through the end of May.
“From added commute costs to growing grocery bills, rising fuel prices and shortages impact each of Cobb’s 18,000 employees in multiple ways," Kiel said. "Gov. Kemp waiving the gas taxes will help lessen the mounting impact of the increasing costs at the pump for Cobb Schools employees and their families, but District staff will still feel the impacts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.