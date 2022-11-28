Kennesaw State University’s College of the Arts will complete the fall semester with several performances.
The KSU Tellers Fall Showcase, Nov. 29-30, presented by the Department of Theatre and Performance Studies, features students’ best solo performances from the fall semester. The nationally recognized student storytelling troupe gives students a chance to share who they are with audiences, in a fun, moving way. Tickets are $5 and available at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35355/production/1125730?performanceId=11096633.
The Broadway Boys, Dec. 1-3, hosted by TPS, is a collection of singers from a variety of Broadway shows, such as Hamilton, Wicked, Jersey Boys, The Lion King, The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, Mamma Mia and more. Tickets are $12-$20 and are available at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35355/production/1121550 or by calling 470-578-6650.
Ring in the holiday season early with festive music, starting with the annual Bailey School of Music Holiday Concert on Dec. 3, with performances at 2 and 8 p.m. Popular across all ages, the Holiday Concert has become an annual tradition for many families. Tickets are $24-$30, students $5 and are available at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35355/production/1121552 or by calling 470-578-6650.
This year’s concert will include lesser-known pieces as well as crowd-pleasing favorites. Dr. David T. Kehler will conduct the KSU Wind Ensemble in a Symphonic Prelude on “Adeste Fidelis,” followed by “A Home Alone Christmas” and “Sleigh Ride.” KSU Chorale, Treble Choir and Men’s Ensemble, conducted by Dr. Samuel Miller and Dr. Kelly Clark, will fill KSU’s Morgan Concert Hall with songs like “Riu, Riu, Chiu,” “Kindle the Taper,” “A Hymn to the Virgin” and “Children, Go Where I Send Thee” before performing the moving piece “Ave Marie.”
The KSU Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Dr. Nathaniel F. Parker, will perform “Farandole,” “Festival Sounds of Hannukah” and the Concerto Suite from “Polar Express.” Finally, all the choirs combine to perform “Joy to The World.”
The KSU Community & Alumni Choir Holiday Concert will be Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. Founded by Interim Associate Dean Dr. Leslie J. Blackwell, the KSUCAC provides choral opportunities for its approximate 100 members. Made up of KSU faculty and staff members, KSU alumni and members of the local communities, the Choir comes together each season to share the joy of music with the public. Tickets are $7.50 to $17.50, including fees, and are available at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35355/production/1127250?performanceId=11100732 or by calling 470-578-6650.
Finally, enjoy a laugh or two with the K.I.S.S. Fall Improv Showcase on Dec. 9-10. This evening of improv performances by student members of K.I.S.S. (“Keep It Simple, Stupid”) are on the fly—and often side-splittingly funny, surprising and/or just plain fun. Tickets are $5 and available at the door only.
For more information, visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/35355/ or call 470-578-6650.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.