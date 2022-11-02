ArtsBridge Foundation is continuing its 2022-23 arts education series with two dance-centric masterclasses presented by a longtime Broadway professional.

Actress and choreographer Gabriela Garcia will lead both masterclasses on Nov. 12 starting with “Latin Theatre Dance in the Style of In The Heights” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by “Theatre Dance in the Style of Chicago The Musical” from 3 to 5 p.m. Both classes will be held at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway in the Cumberland area.

The morning class is geared to grades eight through 12, while the afternoon is presented for high school grades nine through 12. Advance online registration is available via ArtsBridgeGA.org/masterclasses with the sessions priced at $35 for participants and $15 for observers. For true dance enthusiasts who can’t resist training coming straight from Broadway, students can take advantage of a limited offer “bundle deal” and register for both classes for $50.

Both Nov. 12 masterclasses mark the first time Garcia will bring her extensive musical theatre, film, TV and international touring repertoire to students in Georgia. The Mexican-born veteran performer has not only performed on multiple stages around the world, but has made it part of her mission to bring the history of Latin culture to other countries like Austria, Germany, Sweden and China through her international classes.

Garcia is also the co-founder and director of the nonprofit R.Evolución Latina, created to activate individual and collective human growth through artistic experiences for transformation and social change.

For more information or to register, call ArtsBridge Foundation at 770-916-2805 or visit visit ArtsBridgeGA.org.