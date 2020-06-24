The ArtsBridge Foundation announced a trio of summer online education sessions are available in July as professional development initiatives for K-12 students.
Two of the sessions are webinars and another is a two-week virtual summer camp. Registration is open now for the “Acting a Song & Musical Theatre Audition Advice Workshop” on July 10, “The Show Must Go Online – Virtual ArtsBridge Musical Theatre Camp” starting July 13, and the “SFX Makeup & Design Workshop” on July 24.
For more information and to register online, visit ArtsBridgeGA.org/classes-training.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.