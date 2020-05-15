In a special broadcast with partner Georgia Public Broadcasting, the ArtsBridge Foundation announced the winners of the 12th Annual Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards during “Shuler Awards 2020,” a special pre-recorded co-production that aired statewide.
The complete broadcast of Shuler Award winner presentations and scholarship announcements is available online via www.GPB.org/Shuler-2020. “Shuler Awards 2020” will air again on GPB television stations May 17 at 7 a.m.
Local winners include:
- Best Performance by a Supporting Actress – Natalie Wolff as Ms. Honey in Walton High School's “Matilda.”
- Ensemble – Walton High School's “Matilda.”
- Showstopper – Pope High School's “Footloose” for “Let’s Hear It for the Boys.”
- Shuler Spotlight Award – Harrison High School's “Once Upon A Mattress” for “Shy.”
The complete winner and nominee list is available online at ArtsBridgeGA.org/2020-shuler-award-nominations.
There were 67 Shuler Award candidate productions evaluated by adjudicators from a pool of 60 volunteers who are Georgia-based arts professionals. The accounting firm Bennett Thrasher tabulated the results from adjudication forms completed and submitted through March 15.
For more information, visit ArtsBridgeGA.org/programs/Shuler-Awards.
