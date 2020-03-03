Students at Argyle Elementary School recently read 495,499 pages to claim the title of the Elementary School winner of the Georgia Tech Buzzer Reader Competition.
Not only was their nearly half a million reading total a record for the competition, but it was also the second year in a row that Argyle students out read the competition.
In addition to the school being the overall winner for their level, but several individual Argyle students also tallied up more reading time than their peers in the same grade. Three Argyle classrooms also claimed the top award for their grade.
Argyle students claimed nine out of the 14 available awards.
Argyle Elementary School and the individual Argyle winners were recognized for their reading skills in the competition during a halftime celebration at a Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball game inside the McCamish Pavilion.
Sri Poojitha Mucherla, an 8th grader at Daniell Middle School, also won an individual award for reading 7,253 pages.
The Argyle Elementary School individual winners were 2nd Grade – Ahmet Ungor with 2,776 pages; 3rd Grade – Tish Jackson with 11,863 pages; 4th Grade – Eduardo Alvarenga with 13,670 pages; and 5th Grade – Jessica Aguero-Garcia with 33,140 pages.
Argyle Elementary School classroom winners were 3rd Grade – Christy Barton with 40,083 pages; 4th Grade – Minerva Bridges with 64,762 pages; and 5th Grade – Sara Dobbins with 110,865 pages.
