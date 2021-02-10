Kennesaw State University professor Liz Martin-Malikian was recently named Educator of the Year at the American Institute of Architecture Students Honor Awards.
Martin-Malikian, thesis coordinator and professor of architecture in KSU’s College of Architecture and Construction Management, was recognized by AIAS for her outstanding contribution to the education of architecture students, the impact she has made on the education of architecture students and for championing the virtues of excellence in architecture and the environment to the general public. The award also honors educators who align with the AIAS mission to “advance leadership, design and service among architecture students.”
Martin-Malikian has taught at the university since 2006 and has since become the thesis coordinator of the architecture department’s advanced core sequence, one of the few programs nationwide that requires students to pursue thesis projects while earning an architecture degree. Aside from her involvement with thesis sequences, Martin-Malikian teaches courses on environmental technology, materials and methods, third-year studios and urban design. She taught in Auburn University’s School of Architecture, Planning and Landscape Architecture as the Paul Randolph Visiting Professor prior to arriving at KSU.
Martin-Malikian has a background in architecture spanning three decades and is the recipient of several awards, including the 2018-2019 Practice and Leadership Award from the American Institute of Architects and the Association of Collegiate Schools of Architecture, the Emerging Voices Award from the AIA/YAF and the Southern Polytechnic State University Outstanding Faculty of the Year 2009. While working as a project manager and senior designer for The Jerde Partnership, a global architecture firm, her design work included a multi-use development Core Pacific City in Taipei, Taiwan. Martin-Malikian was also the project designer for the Freemont Street Experience in Las Vegas.
