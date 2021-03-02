The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning has released the application for new and returning providers of Georgia’s Pre-K Program for the 2021-2022 school year.
Applications to provide Georgia’s Pre-K Program for the next school year must be received by DECAL by March 19 at 5 p.m.
Georgia’s Pre-K Program is an educational program for age-eligible children in Georgia funded by the Georgia Lottery for Education. The purpose of the program is to prepare children for success in Kindergarten and later school years. Applicants for the Pre-K grant must be a licensed child care program, local school system or a Head Start program. Pre-K programs are offered in a variety of settings: public schools; for profit and nonprofit child care learning centers; military bases and faith-based organizations.
To attend Georgia’s Pre-K in the 2021-2022 school year, a child must be four years old on or before Sept. 1. Georgia’s Pre-K Program normally operates on the regular school system calendar for the length of a typical school day. This year, approximately 81,000 four-year-olds are being served in 3,855 Georgia’s Pre-K classes at 1,864 locations.
For more information, email panda.support@decal.ga.gov.
