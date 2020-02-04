Applications are now open for LGE's 2020 Community Service Scholarship Program.
The program awards scholarships to high school seniors who display an exceptional commitment to serving their community and others.
High school seniors who are members of Marietta-based LGE Community Credit Union and go to school in Bartow, Cherokee, Cobb, Fulton or Paulding counties are eligible to apply for one of the scholarships. All applications must be received no later than March 18 at 5 p.m.
Seniors who attend a Cobb County School District, Cherokee County School District or Marietta City Schools public high school are eligible to apply for a $5,000 scholarship through their respective school. Students should contact their high school for applications and details. One winner from each district will be selected as the recipient of a $5,000 scholarship.
An additional $3,000 scholarship is open to all other high school seniors within LGE's footprint that attend either a private high school in one of the five eligible counties or attends a public school in Bartow, Fulton or Paulding counties. The application and official rules for this scholarship can be found at LGEccu.org/scholarships.
