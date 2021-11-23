From left, Wade Stephens of the Marietta Daily Journal, David Cunningham of Superior Plumbing, Mount Paran Christian School High School principal Tawanna Rusk, MPCS High School Calculus teacher Maranda Speaks and her AP Calculus Class.
This week’s winner of our Superior Plumbing’s Apple For Your Teacher Contest is Mount Paran Christian School High School Math/AP Calculus teacher Maranda Speaks.
Superior Plumbing and the Marietta Daily Journal are teaming up for the ninth year to give a local teacher an Apple iPad each week for the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year.
Parents and students can go to mdjonline.com to nominate a teacher. Click on the “Apple for your Teacher” icon and complete the online nomination form. The MDJ staff will select a winner from the nominations each week and present the iPad to the winner. A photo of the weekly winner and their students will appear in the MDJ and mdjonline.com each Tuesday.
Teachers from all public and private schools in kindergarten through 12th grade are eligible to win.
The online application will ask for the teacher’s name, school, grade or level of specialty, nominator’s name and nominator’s email.
Nominators will also need to write a brief statement of 100 words or less explaining why they believe the teacher deserves to be one of the MDJ’s and Superior Plumbing’s “Apple for your Teacher” weekly winners.
