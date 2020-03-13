This week’s Superior Plumbing’s Apple For Your Teacher winner is Hendricks Elementary School second grade teacher Jalynda Drumgoole.
Parents and students can go to mdjonline.com to nominate a teacher. Click on the “Apple For Your Teacher” icon and complete the online nomination form. The MDJ staff will select a winner from the nominations each week and present the iPad to the winner through the end of the school year. A photo of the weekly winner and their students will appear in the MDJ and mdjonline.com each week. Teachers from all public and private schools in Cobb County — kindergarten through 12th grade — are eligible to win. The online application will ask for the teacher’s name, school, grade or level of specialty, nominator’s name and nominator’s email. Nominators will also need to write a brief statement of 100 words or less explaining why they believe the teacher deserves to be one of the MDJ’s and Superior Plumbing’s Apple For Your Teacher weekly winners.
