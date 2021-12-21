From left are David Cunningham of Superior Plumbing; Lowery Johnson; Eliana Doby; Varner Elementary School teacher Chris Doby; Cobb County School District Assistant Superintendent Shea Thomas; and Varner Elementary Principal Althea Singletary. Not pictured is Ezekiel Doby.
From left are David Cunningham of Superior Plumbing; Lowery Johnson; Eliana Doby; Varner Elementary School teacher Chris Doby; Cobb County School District Assistant Superintendent Shea Thomas; and Varner Elementary Principal Althea Singletary. Not pictured is Ezekiel Doby.
Staff
Varner Elementary School teacher Chris Doby learning he was this week's Superior Plumbing’s Apple For Your Teacher winner.
Staff
From left, Varner Elementary School teacher Chris Doby and David Cunningham of Superior Plumbing, who presented Doby with an Apple iPad.
Staff
From left, Varner Elementary School teacher Chris Doby and David Cunningham of Superior Plumbing, who presented Doby with an Apple iPad.
Special
Varner Elementary School teacher Chris Doby celebrating with his daughter, Eliana Doby, after he learned that he was this week’s Superior Plumbing’s Apple For Your Teacher winner.
This week’s winner of our Superior Plumbing’s Apple For Your Teacher Contest is Varner Elementary School teacher Chris Doby.
♦♦♦
Superior Plumbing and the Marietta Daily Journal are teaming up for the ninth year to give a local teacher an Apple iPad each week for the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year.
Parents and students can go to mdjonline.com to nominate a teacher. Click on the “Apple for your Teacher” icon and complete the online nomination form. The MDJ staff will select a winner from the nominations each week and present the iPad to the winner. A photo of the weekly winner and their students will appear in the MDJ and mdjonline.com each Tuesday.
Teachers from all public and private schools in kindergarten through 12th grade are eligible to win.
The online application will ask for the teacher’s name, school, grade or level of specialty, nominator’s name and nominator’s email.
Nominators will also need to write a brief statement of 100 words or less explaining why they believe the teacher deserves to be one of the MDJ’s and Superior Plumbing’s “Apple for your Teacher” weekly winners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.