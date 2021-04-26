Apotheos Roastery, a craft and artisanal coffee roasting and cold brew production facility in downtown Kennesaw, announced its coffee fundraising drive for local high schools.
The company will partner with local high schools to organize student-led fundraising drives for sports teams and performing arts programs. Students will be eligible to earn up to 64% of the profits from every bag of Apotheos Roastery coffee sold.
The coffee fundraising drive aims to elevate local communities by giving students access to more opportunities for afterschool funding. The program will launch in select public and private high schools in Cobb County and Bartow County.
For more information, visit www.ApotheosRoastery.com.
