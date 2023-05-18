MARIETTA — The attendance zone for McEachern High School in Powder Springs has not had any apartment units since the school was built in 1908.
As Cobb Schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale explained, that is bound to change, with 550 units being developed in the area.
Ragsdale's remarks came during a discussion of changing demographics in Cobb at the Cobb Board of Education's work session Thursday.
"The impact that apartments have on a school are not always positive and mostly negative," Ragsdale said.
He used Osborne High School as an example of how multi-family housing can be detrimental to the district, saying threats to student and staff safety are "almost always originating or at least come from and through the apartments next to Osborne."
That's not to say the district expects no apartments to be built, he noted.
"What we are saying is that the impact that it has on schools and the district are primarily not positive," Ragsdale said.
He said graduation rates correlate to the type of housing a student has.
The graduation rate at Osborne is now over 70%, he said, though the rate for students who are there all four years is over 90%.
"There is no debating the impact that transiency has on a school, especially at the high school level when you look at the completion and the graduation of those students in the school," Ragsdale said.
His argument is not a new one. Marietta school board members supported Mayor Steve Tumlin when he convinced voters to pass a redevelopment bond in 2013 that would raze a number of dilapidated apartments on Franklin Gateway.
The argument then was the high transiency level of apartment residents was a drain on Marietta schools, since many tenants only had their children in school for part of the year before moving elsewhere, making it difficult for teachers to bring the children up to speed in time for testing.
Education consultant James Wilson, whose company, Education Planners, conducted the demographic study for the Cobb School District, said test scores also track with whether a student lives in transient or permanent housing.
"The quality of test scores with students who stay in one location is typically much higher than students who have to move around in multiple locations," Wilson said.
Wilson's research showed nearly half of new housing developments in the county are apartments.
"That is very concerning," Ragsdale said, though he also noted more apartments is just one of numerous changes that occur when new schools are built in an area.
Ragsdale explained the building of new schools attracts families to Cobb, though it comes with unintended consequences.
"It's a very delicate line we walk to make sure that we are planning appropriately for growth," Ragsdale said.
He added it is on the district to ensure the Cobb Planning Commission, which makes recommendations about new housing developments in the county, understands the impact of those projects on the district's school attendance zones.
School board member Leroy Tre' Hutchins weighed in on affordable housing, which he said is one of the hottest topics at meetings of the Cobb Board of Commissioners or any city council in the county.
Hutchins noted from his experience managing apartments in the past that "schools and apartments have a very challenging relationship."
"One of the challenges is looking at the number of bedrooms the apartment community is going to have," Hutchins said.
He offered some specific numbers related to the developments in Powder Springs that are bound to affect McEachern: 6% of the 550 units will be three-bedroom apartments, which will limit the number of larger families moving into the area.
Hutchins said the fact that 46% of those units would have two bedrooms indicates there is room for growth. As a member of a task force in Powder Springs related to schools and housing, he wants to work with city officials to understand how the new apartments will impact different schools in the area.
"With affordable housing being the challenge countywide, I can see the next push will be for more affordable housing options in the county," Hutchins said.
What about the areas where growth is happening in such a way that new schools might be needed, just as the county is looking to consolidate schools in other areas, Hutchins asked.
Wilson told Hutchins his company is always tracking those changes and offering related recommendations.
"We've kind of indicated that most likely in the next couple of years, we're going to do more attendance zone changing than we have maybe in the past," Wilson said.
