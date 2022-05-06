On April 29, Mount Paran Christian School students and their families participated in the school’s annual Family Serve Day.

The yearly tradition of serving the community benefited nearly 40 community ministry partners.

Family Serve Day is a designated day where all MPCS students, parents, teachers and staff join together in teams to serve others throughout the community. The school unites with families to develop servant-leaders, with the aim that service becomes a lifestyle for families at MPCS.

MPCS Assistant Director of Christian Life Jean Ann Murphy organized the school-wide service day.

In all, more than 1,050 MPCS students in grades 5-12, parents, faculty and staff served off-campus together. Additionally, all students in grades PK-4 participated in on-campus projects to benefit the community.

The 2022 MPCS Family Serve Day ministry partner sites included Action Ministries-Hope Atlanta, Bartow Family Resource Center, Belmont Hills Elementary, Books for Africa, Blue Skies Ministries, Calvary Children's Home, Camp Gideon, City of Refuge, City Takers, Cobb Street Ministries, Dunleith Elementary School, Emily Lembeck Early Learning Center, Family Promise, Feed My Lambs - Austell, First Care Women's Clinic, Foundation for Hospital Art, Gaines Park Assisted Living, Good Neighbor Homeless Shelter, Goshen Valley Boys Home, GRACEPOINT School, Hickory Hills Elementary School, JO Gives, McEachern Methodist, McKenna Farms, Mission 1:27 @ Walton Overlook, Mission 1:27 @ Walton Ridenour, Mission 1:27 @ Walton Ridge, Mission 1:27 @ Walton Village, MPCS Campus, MUST Ministries, Our Pal's Place, Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, The Salvation Army, Stonebridge Church, The Table on Delk, Thankful Baptist Church and Vintage 242.

Service projects ranged from outdoor landscaping and cleanup to organizing food pantries and clothes closets.

Among other activities, students made blankets for MUST Ministries, did yard work for The Salvation Army, prepared meals and did facility maintenance at the Table on Delk, and offered live musical performances for assisted living residents at Gaines Park.

Preschool and lower school students who remained on campus served by creating placements and snack bags, donated stuffed animals to the Kennesaw police department, made bracelets to support children in Ukraine and worked in the school garden.

