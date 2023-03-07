Cobb schools students showed off their best moves on the dance floor Tuesday morning during the district's annual dance for special needs. Hundreds of students and volunteers participated in the event, which has been held for over 20 years.
Chart Riggall
Chart Riggall
KENNESAW — Swaying and shimmying to exultant tunes, hundreds of Cobb students packed the Kennesaw Mountain High School gym Tuesday morning for the district’s dance for students with special needs.
The annual affair brings together students from across the district, who left it all on the dance floor as they were joined by Kennesaw Mountain High School athletes and student volunteers.
“It’s a long time of planning, but really a huge payoff for what they put into it,” said Kennesaw Mountain Principal Nathan Stark, who said students and teachers have been preparing for the event since last fall. “When they walk through that door and the smile on their face, there’s just nothing like it. They just get hopefully a wonderful experience.”
Indeed, students were welcomed to the festivities with a procession of high-fives from teachers and staff, entering to cheers through a festooned archway at the gym’s door. There, they danced the morning away to such favorites as “Dancing Queen” and “Party in the U.S.A.”
Kennesaw High has hosted the dance since 2001, and this year's theme was "Once Upon a Time at the Mountain."
Amory Brown, a junior, was one of the student organizers of the event and told the MDJ she was honored to help carry on a tradition that goes back more than 20 years.
“It’s just such an incredible feeling, you know? Seeing all of their smiling faces — that’s exactly why we do it. This whole thing is for them,” Brown said. “It’s like their homecoming. It’s like their prom. It’s just such an exciting thing they look forward to every single year.”
Students were able to show off their moves in a variety of ways. Some spun donuts in their wheelchairs, while others leapt up and down in joy as their favorite songs came on.
Felicia Vuu, another student organizer, called the event “surreal” after working on it for months. She told the MDJ she wanted people to take away the message that students should be treated with respect.
Vuu said a school administrator recalled how, when they were in school, students would cross over to the other side of the hallway when a special needs child would go past.
“We’re all connected. We’re all the same, and at the end of the day we should all be treated the same,” Vuu added.
