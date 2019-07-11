Amerigroup Community Care of Georgia has kicked off its fifth annual Back to School Supply distribution events.
Amerigroup will distribute thousands of free school supplies to children and families in attendance on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cobb Civic Center, 548 South Marietta Parkway SE in Marietta.
Through the months of July and August, Amerigroup takes its Back to School events across the entire state to distribute tens of thousands of items to children and families in every region of Georgia.
Each child in attendance will receive free back-to-school supplies, including backpacks, notebooks, pens, pencils, folders, binders, paper and other essential items. Free health screenings, games, snacks and entertainment will also be provided.
