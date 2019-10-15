The American Legion Horace Orr Post 29, 921 Gresham Avenue NE in Marietta, will host the first round of the Legion’s 83rd annual High School Oratorical Scholarship program on Jan. 18.
This program will feature high school students from 12 schools in the Marietta, Kennesaw and Acworth areas as well as home-schooled students competing in “A Constitutional Speech Contest.”
Since the contest’s inception it has awarded over $3 million in college scholarships. The 2020 competition will present scholarships in excess of $138,000 with $20,000 going to the national winner. The Georgia winner can be awarded as much as $3,000 in cash prizes as well.
For more information, visit www.legion.org/oratorical or contact Roy Lantz at roy@roylantz.com or call 770-906-6175 with your intent to participate by Nov. 22.
