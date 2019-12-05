Alliance Francaise of Atlanta announced the winners of its 2019 French & Francophone Culture High School Essay Contest and Middle School Visual Art Contest.
The winners were Gargi Telang and Simon Beltran, both of Dodgen Middle School in Marietta; Dante Christian of Douglas County High School; and Emma Witek of Druid Hills High School.
The mission is to encourage high school and middle school students from the metro Atlanta area to learn more about the French and Francophone cultures.
This year’s contest question gave high school students an opportunity to craft essays expressing their knowledge of a notable French or Francophone figure and illustrating how this figure influenced their lives; and gave gave middle school students the opportunity to create visual art pieces reflecting their chosen figure.
The contest is in English and open to all students. It is not limited to those taking French as a foreign language. It is intended to reach out to everyone, especially students in art, music, world history, fashion, literature, environmental science, hospitality and other classes learning about French & Francophone cultures.
The 2019-2020 school year is the second year the contest was offered.
The Alliance Francaise of Atlanta is a member supported non-profit organization serving the Atlanta community since 1912.
For more information, contact Outreach@afatl.com, call 770-802-5244 or visit afatl.com.
