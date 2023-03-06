The Georgia Department of Education and State Superintendent Richard Woods recently announced the 2023 Advanced Placement Honor Schools list, including all 16 traditional high schools in the Cobb County School District.
“I sincerely congratulate each of this year’s AP Honor Schools on their achievement,” Superintendent Woods said. "Additionally, I thank each teacher, student and school- and district-level administrator for their diligent work creating strong AP opportunities in these 273 Georgia schools."
The 2023 AP Honor Schools are named in eight categories based on the results of 2022 AP courses and exams.
AP exams are administered by the College Board, which also administers the SAT. AP courses are one of several ways Georgia students can access college-level learning at the high school level; students who receive a 3, 4 or 5 on an AP exam may receive college credit. GaDOE began recognizing AP Honor Schools in 2008.
Most of Cobb’s AP Honors Schools earned recognition in multiple categories. Two Cobb high schools earned AP Honors in six categories, and seven schools appeared in five categories.
With an additional two schools making the list over last year, 8 Cobb high schools earned the title of AP Access and Support Schools, which means at least 30% of AP exams were taken by students at the school who identified as African American or Hispanic and 30% of all AP exams earning scores of 3 or higher.
AP schools, like Pebblebrook High School, with 25% growth in AP student participation from May 2021 to May 2022 and a minimum of 25 students testing in May 2020, were awarded the title of AP Expansion School.
GADOE named 11 Cobb Schools to the list of AP Humanities Schools for 2023. Of those schools, ten also earned the title of AP Humanities Achievement Schools because at least 50% of all AP Humanities exams at the schools earned scores of 3 or higher.
Cobb includes 14 high schools where a minimum of five students tested in at least four AP STEM courses, earning the schools the title of AP STEM Schools. Eleven Cobb Schools received the additional recognition as AP STEM Achievement School because at least 50% of the school’s AP STEM exams posted a score of 3 or higher.
Half of Cobb’s AP Honors schools achieved the designation as AP Schools of Distinction due to at least 20% of the total student population taking AP exams and at least 50% of those earning scores of 3 or higher.
“The extensive list of Cobb’s AP Honors highlights the academic opportunities available to students at schools across the District,” said Dr. Catherine Mallanda, Cobb Schools Chief Academic Officer. "Thanks to our dedicated educators, Cobb students use those opportunities to succeed after they walk across the graduation stage."
2023 Cobb AP Honor Schools
AP Access and Support Schools
- Hillgrove High School
- Kennesaw Mountain High School
- McEachern High School
- North Cobb High School
- Pebblebrook High School
- Robert L Osborne High School
- South Cobb High School
- Sprayberry High School
AP Expansion Schools
- Pebblebrook High School
AP Humanities Schools
- Alan C Pope High School
- Carlton J Kell High School
- Harrison High School
- Hillgrove High School
- Kennesaw Mountain High School
- Lassiter High School
- McEachern High School
- North Cobb High School
- Sprayberry High School
- Walton High School
- Wheeler High School
AP Humanities Achievement Schools
- Alan C Pope High School
- Carlton J Kell High School
- Harrison High School
- Hillgrove High School
- Kennesaw Mountain High School
- Lassiter High School
- North Cobb High School
- Sprayberry High School
- Walton High School
- Wheeler High School
AP Schools of Distinction
- Alan C Pope High School
- Harrison High School
- Kennesaw Mountain High School
- Lassiter High School
- North Cobb High School
- Sprayberry High School
- Walton High School
- Wheeler High School
AP STEM Schools
- Alan C Pope High School
- Allatoona High School
- Campbell High School
- Carlton J Kell High School
- Harrison High School
- Hillgrove High School
- Kennesaw Mountain High School
- Lassiter High School
- McEachern High School
- North Cobb High School
- South Cobb High School
- Sprayberry High School
- Walton High School
- Wheeler High School
AP STEM Achievement Schools
- Alan C Pope High School
- Allatoona High School
- Campbell High School
- Carlton J Kell High School
- Harrison High School
- Hillgrove High School
- Kennesaw Mountain High School
- Lassiter High School
- Sprayberry High School
- Walton High School
- Wheeler High School
