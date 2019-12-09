Those who drive by Rocky Mount Elementary see Alice Medlin every day, sometimes twice a day.
They may even spot her out front of Simpson Middle School or near Lassiter High School.
What they do not always see are the times when Medlin steps in front of a whizzing car to pull a student to safety. They may not see her step off the curb into the path of a speeding car, all to protect a Cobb County student in harm’s way.
They may not know that some drivers are quite disrespectful as they pass the almost-84 year old crossing guard.
They just see her smile because that’s what she does.
"I love these children," Medlin said. "They are like mine."
For her dedication to student safety, commitment to serving the Cobb Schools community and consistently doing it all with a positive attitude and a warm smile, Medlin was recently named the North Georgia Outstanding Crossing Guard of the Year by the Georgia Safe Routes to School.
She is one of only four in the entire state of Georgia to receive the title and is the only one in the 39-county area of North Georgia.
Rocky Mount Principal Peggy Fleming, Assistant Principal Dr. Sage Doolittle and Georgia Safe Routes representative Patti Pittman surprised Medlin during Crossing Guard Appreciation Week in the crosswalk in front of Rocky Mount Elementary.
Rocky Mount, Simpson and Lassiter parents pushed for Medlin to win the recognition.
After giving birth to nine children and loving 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren of her own, she has a lifetime of experience with children.
“Ms. Alice loves giving out special treats for the kids before long weekends and vacations,” one parent wrote in their nomination. “She greets every walker with love and even shares personal stories with us. She has such a big heart for all of the children and sees them as her own grandchildren.”
Medlin's oldest child, who attended Cobb Schools, is 65. One of her great-grandchildren has already graduated high school.
"I don't look it and don't act it," Medlin said, while doing a little dance outside Rocky Mount.
She first pulled on the yellow vest of a Cobb Schools crossing guard about five years ago when she was a mere 79. She doesn’t plan to retire until she reaches 90.
Some of her friends asked her why she chooses to wake up early every morning and stand in the bitter cold and show up each afternoon to watch over students in the intense Georgia heat.
“It makes it worth living to get up and come here every day,” Medlin said.
She stands in the rain, cold and heat because her job gives her the potential to positively impact someone else’s future. That’s an opportunity she cannot turn down.
One parent’s comment may best represent why so many parents nominated her and why she ultimately won Crossing Guard of the Year.
“She would literally give her life for any of these kids,” the parent declared.
