Airman First Class Monika Caffey of Kennesaw, who is currently stationed in Kadena Air Force Base in Okinawa, Japan, arrived back in the U.S. on Dec. 19 and made a very important stop on her way home from the airport.
Caffey, who has been gone for basic training and deployments largely since September 2017, wanted to surprise her three-year-old daughter, Nadya, a preschool student at North Cobb Christian School in Kennesaw. But, the school had a surprise for Caffey, as well.
As she entered, Caffey was greeted by cheers from students, faculty and staff, who had lined the hallways to welcome her home and thank her for her service.
Ushered through the school on the waves of applause, Caffey entered Nadya’s classroom shortly after noon. When Nadya saw her mom, her eyes lit up, and she leapt from her desk and cried, “Mommy!”
The pair shared a long-awaited embrace. Caffey had missed Nadya’s birthday this year, the first day of school and Thanksgiving.
"It was worth it, now, though," Caffey said as she embraced her daughter.
Caffey and Nadya are going with Caffey’s parents on a Caribbean cruise and to Disney World for Christmas, before Caffey returns to Japan on Jan. 3.
“Honestly, the hardest part of being away is missing my family because we’re so close,” Caffey said. “I’m looking forward to just spending time together. We haven’t had a Christmas together since I was deployed, so this year is very special to us all.”
North Cobb Christian School is a coeducational private Christian day school in Kennesaw, which currently serves approximately 900 students in preschool-K3 through 12th grade.
