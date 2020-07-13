On Monday, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced over 650 additional winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by colleges and universities.
These Merit Scholar designees join more than 3,300 other college-sponsored award recipients who were announced in June.
The winners from Cobb County, all Walton High School students, were:
- Daniel Catanese of Marietta received the National Merit Northwestern University Scholarship. Catanese's probable career field is music.
- Guy J. Kemelmakher of Marietta received the National Merit University of Georgia Scholarship. Kemelmakher's probable career field is mechanical engineering.
- Erik Pitts of Marietta received the National Merit Texas A&M University Scholarship. Pitts' probable career field is business.
