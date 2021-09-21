The Coast Guard Foundation recently awarded a scholarship to Kya Garibaldi, who is attending Kennesaw State University this fall.
Garibaldi is the child of Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Joseph Lyford IV of Acworth.
The Coast Guard Foundation is a non-profit organization committed to strengthening the Coast Guard community and service by supporting members and families. In 2021, it has awarded 158 scholarships totaling $345,000 in support. In the 31 years of the program, the Coast Guard Foundation has paid out over $6 million to over 1,400 college-aged young adults.
For more information, visit www.coastguardfoundation.org or call 860-535-0786.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.