The Alabama Grocers Education Foundation recently awarded $34,500 in scholarships to employees or children of employees from Alabama Grocers Association member companies for the 2020/2021 academic year.
Braden Murray of Acworth, a graduate of North Cobb Christian School, is a recipient of a 2020/201 AGA Scholarship. Murray is working to obtain a degree in marketing and finance from Samford University.
For more information, go to www.alabamagrocers.org.
