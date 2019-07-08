The Acworth Police Department announced that it has partnered with NorthStar Church to collect school supplies for foster families in Cobb County.
Supplies will be collected until July 21, after which they will be distributed along with new backpacks to children living in foster care.
Requested items include binders, folders, pens, pencils, erasers, crayons, colored pencils, markers, notebook paper, notebooks, glue sticks and highlighters. Donations may be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the lobby of police headquarters, 4440 Acworth Industrial Drive in Acworth. After hours donations may be dropped off next door at the Detention Center.
