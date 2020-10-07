The Acworth Police Department held a public ceremony on Oct. 6 to dedicate a memorial sculpture designed and crafted by students of Kennesaw State University’s Master Craftsman Program.
The columns are located at the entrance to the Acworth Police Department at 4440 Acworth Industrial Drive in Acworth.
In January 2019, the APD approached the School of Art and Design’s Master Craftsman Program about producing a memorial sculpture to honor fallen officers. Led by MCP director and lecturer of sculpture Page Burch, the students pitched their design proposals to members of the APD in fall 2019.
Student Emmy Keenan’s design was chosen and production on the monument started in February 2020 but was delayed by the COVID-19 shutdown.
Completed and installed in June 2020, the memorial sculpture features seven stainless steel fabricated triangular columns, ranging in height from 3-feet to 9-feet. The columns are topped with powder-coated blue steel plates. Cast bronze plaques are housed on two central columns; one highlights the Acworth Police Department insignia, and the other is a nameplate for Ofc. William Luther Crowe, an offer who died in the line of duty in 1954.
The dedication ceremony included Presentation of the Colors by APD’s Honor Guard, an invocation by APD’s Chaplain Lee Gambrell and a welcome from APD Chief Wayne Dennard. Additional speakers included Acworth Mayor Tommy Allegood; Roger Parker of Concerns of Police Survivors; and Burch and Keenan of KSU. The ceremony ended with a wreath laying by Parker and the APD Honor Guard as Sgt. Edwin Ivey of the Hiram Police Department played “Amazing Grace” on the bagpipes.
Master Craftsman students who worked on the project are Emmy Keenan, Carrie McDaniel, Alyssa Smith, Hanson Bassey, Megan D'errico, Kat Carbone, Kyra Grossett, Jordan Mills, Maggie Owen and Erin Walsh. Students in the program are given an opportunity to work on public art projects from initial concept to finished product.
For more information, visit arts.kennesaw.edu.
