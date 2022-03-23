High school seniors and recent high school graduates applying to most public universities in Georgia this year, including Kennesaw State, will not have to submit ACT or SAT scores.
The University System of Georgia said this week that despite its previously announced plans to reinstate test score requirements in the spring of 2022, test scores will be temporarily waived this fall at 23 of 26 public universities.
Last August, the system waived test score requirements for spring, summer and fall 2021 admission to its 26 campuses. That waiver was supposed to last only one year, but has been extended because there is still an unusually high number of incomplete applications, something the system attributed to the coronavirus and social-distancing protocols that made administration of college-entrance tests difficult.
The waiver extension does not include Georgia College & State University, Georgia Tech or the University of Georgia.
Students applying to the other 23 universities still need to meet all other admission requirements: 3.4 GPA for research universities, 3.2 GPA for comprehensive universities and 3.0 GPA for state universities.
A list showing which universities belong to each category can be found on the University System of Georgia website at usg.edu/news/usgfacts.
According to Kennesaw State’s admissions office, students who do not submit test scores must have a minimum 3.2 GPA to be accepted. However, if a student does submit test scores that qualify for admission, he or she only needs a GPA minimum of 2.5.
