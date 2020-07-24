Angie Jackson gained the foothold she wanted at Kennesaw State University by keeping busy and taking advantage of opportunities during her undergraduate experience – and she did it with intense determination.
Jackson, an Honors student, earned a position as a trumpeter with the Marching Owls, studied abroad in Italy, joined two professional fraternities and completed two internships – all while earning a bachelor’s degree in accounting in just three years.
A Zell Miller Scholarship recipient, Jackson was a trumpeter with her high school band. She said that her interest in attending KSU began when she was exposed to the university’s Marching Owls.
While Jackson was focused on getting her degree, she also knew that she wanted to be active in campus life. She immediately auditioned for and earned a spot with the Marching Owls, and was section leader for two of her three years with the band. Her love of music also drew her to Sigma Alpha Iota, a professional women’s music fraternity, where she served as the philanthropy chair.
Zeroing in on the right major took her a little longer.
As an accounting major, Jackson put her energy into networking opportunities. She became a member of the honors organization for accounting, finance and information systems majors, Beta Alpha Psi. She also attended KSU Career Fairs where she quickly secured her first internship in the accounting department of WarnerMedia as one of 12 interns.
WarnerMedia, however, wasn’t the only company to offer an internship to Jackson, and she said that she was shocked and excited that she was able to line up two internships within one recruitment season. The second firm, Moore Colson CPAs and Advisors, extended an internship offer to Jackson a year out for the 2020 spring semester.
In the fall, Jackson, who earned a $10,000 scholarship from the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, will make the transition to the Master of Accountancy program in the Coles College of Business. Meanwhile, her job prospects are already set for next summer as she’ll return to Moore Colson CPAs and Advisors as a business assurance staff accountant.
