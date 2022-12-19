Rows of shiny new bikes — 100 in all — filled the Green Acres Elementary School gym waiting to be claimed by the students who had earned the new wheels.
When the honored Green Acres students walked into the gym, sat down on the floor and gazed up at the sparkling new bikes, they did not know they would soon be taking one of the bikes home.
Green Acres Principal Ashley Mize stood amid the 100 bikes when she surprised the students with the announcement that they earned one of the new 20-inch bikes because of their commitment to positive character traits through the Grand Slam incentive. Teachers selected the 1-3 grade students based on their positive attendance record, classroom work habits, excellent behavior and citizenship, which included showing a positive attitude, empathy, best effort, being a team player and respectful.
Academy Sports provided the bikes through their partnership with the Atlanta Braves. The bike giveaway was the finale to the Atlanta Braves Season of Giving campaign at Green Acres, which brought more than 40 volunteers to the school, plus the National League’s Rookie of the Year, Michael Harris II.
Volunteers helped the Green Acre students write their names on the bike of their choice. Some students could not resist trying out their ride and the accompanying Academy Sports helmet or hat.
The Green Acres Grand Slam students were not the only ones surprised during the gifting finale.
One of Principal Mize’s favorite memories of the Season of Giving day was surprising a teacher with a two-night stay in a luxury suite at an Omni hotel. A representative from Omni Hotels surprised fourth-grade teacher Monica Brooks with the news that she won a relaxing couple of days inside a luxury suite.
“The bike donation provided an incentive for our students to work on their overall character traits and work habits," said Principal Mize. "Now those students will serve as role models for other students. In addition, the two-night stay in a luxury suite at the Omni Hotel allowed us to give back to a teacher that has worked hard and given 100% to our students."
The Omni representative had one more surprise for Green Acres. After all of Principal Mize’s work to surprise students and staff and coordinate the volunteer activities that benefited the school, Omni had a surprise for the Green Acres principal. Like Brooks, Principal Mize also won a two-night stay at the Omni Hotel.
To cap off the day of giving, every staff member at Green Acres, including kitchen, custodial and bus drivers, received a RaceTrac gift card.
Atlanta Braves Season of Giving campaign at Green Acres followed the school being named the 2022 Cobb County Hank Aaron All-Star School earlier this year.
