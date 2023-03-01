MARIETTA — Of the many volunteers in Cobb County Schools, so many stand out for their service to the community.
In honor of their service, the Cobb Schools Foundation honored a "Volunteer of the Year" from each of the county’s 112 schools at a luncheon Wednesday. All honorees received a certificate and got a picture with Superintendent Chris Ragsdale and Felicia Wagner, executive director of the Cobb Schools Foundation.
“I don’t think we could make education happen without volunteers because so many extracurricular things are made available to students through volunteerism and financial support of our schools,” Wagner said.
The volunteers recognized for their contributions ranged from PTA board members to leaders of local churches and other community organizations partnering with schools to support students and families in need. Principals from each school wrote messages explaining their selections for Volunteer of the Year.
At Bells Ferry Elementary School, Dana Stassen was recognized for her second year as the school’s PTA president.
“Her energy is contagious, and she always strives to build relationships with others to help make Bells Ferry the best place for our students, staff, and volunteers,” Principal Gail May wrote.
At Hightower Trail Middle School, the administration recognized Garry Loveless, a volunteer in the school’s front office, for being “a perfect fit for the ‘radical hospitality’ we aim to provide.”
South Cobb High School chose Reggie Fields, a local pastor, as its Volunteer of the Year, calling him “literally part of the ‘hands’ and ‘feet’ of South Cobb.”
“He is selfless in his efforts to assist with our students having the resources necessary for success whether it’s in academics, athletics, or fine arts,” read the statement honoring Fields.
The Atlanta Braves Foundation received the honor for its efforts to coordinate days of service at Green Acres Elementary School and connect the school with partner organizations.
Ragsdale said the packed exhibition hall at Jim Miller Park was indicative of so many volunteers’ commitment to making Cobb Schools the best they can be.
“To have this room filled up with volunteers, that just speaks volumes for what our schools benefit from the volunteers,” Ragsdale said.
He acknowledged how both businesses and individuals alike are deserving of recognition for their volunteer contributions to the district, and that both bring so much to the table for students, teachers and administrators in all schools across the county.
“Every school is the center of their community, as it should be, and with principals, they know their communities, so I always value those relationships. Everything is relationship based,” Ragsdale said. “The relationships that principals form with their community members, not just parents but community, that just pays so many dividends for the school, because when the school needs something, there is a large group that is ready to step up and provide.”
