Following up on legislation introduced last year, state Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb, has filed a bill taking aim at the organizations that accredit Georgia's public school districts.
Ehrhart said the bill is the culmination of the work of a special study committee she chaired, which met last year in the wake of Cognia's botched accreditation review of the Cobb County School District.
Like last session’s bills, which did not pass, House Bill 506 would require accrediting firms such as Cognia to evaluate public school districts on educational outcomes and financial stability. That would exclude categories like “board governance” from evaluations, which is where the school board was originally dinged by Cognia in its report.
“How much power does an accrediting agency wield over our public school districts?” Ehrhart said Friday. “Given that accreditation is tied to the HOPE Scholarship, the answer to that … question is, quite a lot. That's a tremendous amount of power.”
Ehrhart has been one of Cognia’s most vocal critics since the “special review” of the Cobb County School District nearly two years ago. Announced in 2021, the Cobb School District said the review was kick-started after the three Democrats on the school board at the time — Dr. Jaha Howard, Charisse Davis, and Leroy “Tre” Hutchins — wrote to Cognia CEO Mark Elgart requesting an investigation amid partisan infighting on the board.
Cognia initially returned a report which outlined a number of recommendations on board governance, closing the student achievement gap, and fiscal responsibility. The district kept its accreditation, which Elgart insisted was never in jeopardy, and was given a year to make progress.
Months later, in a surprise announcement, Elgart appeared before the school board to say there had been a mistake.
The volunteers who’d conducted the Cognia review had failed to consider all of the evidence, he said. Elgart formally voided the previous review, keeping only the criticisms about “board governance.”
Republican lawmakers pledged consequences for the botched review, but bills from Ehrhart and former state Sen. Lindsey Tippins didn’t make it out of the session.
One of the new bill’s main functions is setting academic performance as 80% of the accreditation criteria, with the remaining 20% to be made up by financial efficiency.
Cobb school board member Randy Scamihorn, chairman of the board at the time of the review, told the MDJ Friday, “If you want to do a review, be fair, be thorough, and consider the right evidence.”
Other reforms are contained in the bill as well, including requiring accreditation agencies to comply with state open records laws. Cognia refused to release the dozens of complaints the organization said it received regarding the school district, despite Georgia Press Association attorney David Hudson stating the company was in violation of Georgia’s Open Records Act.
The law would also provide a pathway for schools and districts to appeal a negative review, Ehrhart said, and prohibit accreditation firms from selling “improvement services” to the same districts they review.
“I can't think of a greater conflict of interest right there than the same agency that is looking to find the problems, diagnose the problems, and then it's also selling services to fix the so-called problems,” she added.
State Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, who sits on the House Education Committee, said he wasn’t opposed to shifting the focus of accreditation away from school board politics.
“If it’s 80%, that’s a pretty dramatic shift, so I’d have to see the argument in committee,” he said. “But, it probably does make some sense to look at academic performance.
“It has always been that you would lose accreditation based on adults fighting and not academic performance,” he said, referencing Clayton County’s loss of accreditation in 2008 amid board disfunction. “…It’s definitely needed, I just want to see what that actually looks like as far as the legislation. Just to have it purely based on political people fighting is probably not the best way to do it.”
Meanwhile an earlier version of Ehrhart’s bill would have created a state commission on accreditation, but she said that provision’s since been removed.
“That is language for a later date,” she said.
