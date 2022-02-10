KENNESAW — Piedmont Church and the Chalker Elementary School PTA have partnered to open a therapeutic sensory room for special needs students at Chalker.
A sensory room is a therapeutic space with equipment that helps special needs students, who may occasionally be overwhelmed by stimuli such as loud noise and harsh lighting, calm and focus themselves, according to the website Edutopia.
Although the sensory room is primarily for children with special needs, any student can use it that needs a space to decompress and manage their emotions, said Chalker Principal Nicole Bristow.
“It’s always been a need for kids here,” Bristow said. “Within some of the classrooms, we have small little corners or little fidgets that we tried to give kids, but those are just kind of little Band-Aids. We have some kids that need these de-escalation techniques and tools.”
At Chalker, the new sensory room features child-sized blow-up punching bags, a ball pit, a swing, a Smart board and calming lights, among other things. There is always at least one teacher in the room who is ready to assist students who come in.
The sensory room, Bristow said, was a collaborative effort between the school and Piedmont Church.
"My teachers have been talking to me about (implementing a sensory room), so I mentioned it to Piedmont and they said ‘You find the room and we'll make it happen.’”
Parents of Chalker students who will now be able to use the sensory room are thankful that the school thought the issue important enough to act on.
“It means that they're focused on reaching out to a group that doesn't always get noticed, you know, and doesn't always get a ton of resources,” Jeff McAdams, the father of a six-year-old at Chalker, said. “We're really thankful that they are focused on getting our kids focused and ready to learn in the classroom, but also administering to the needs that they have."
McAdams' wife, Janessa McAdams, knew Piedmont Church had put together sensory rooms for schools before, so she felt confident that the same could be done at Chalker. Putting the sensory room together will be beneficial for students, she added, but it was also a fun project for the adults to work together on.
“It was a really fun process because we got to go and make an Amazon wish list,” she said. “The teachers that work here, we've met several times and put together thoughts and ideas, and everything in this room is intentional. Everything was picked. There's nothing in here that is a toy. Everything in here has a specific purpose and reason.”
Janessa McAdams called the sensory room an example of divine intervention. A need was filled, she said, even though the resources needed to fund the need were not readily available when the idea was born.
“I just think it was a perfect blessing to be able to have the space available, because you can see it on these kids’ faces," Janessa McAdams said. "I mean, it's amazing.”
The church funds the sensory rooms through its Love Does program, a congregation-funded project. Members of the church are simply asked to go above and beyond their regular tithes, and have repeatedly answered the call.
Chalker is now home to the 15th sensory room that Piedmont Church has funded for schools in Cobb County, according to Marlon Longacre, the associate pastor at the church who has a son with autism named Matthew. His wife is a special needs paraprofessional at North Cobb High School and his other son, Jacob, is a special needs teacher at Kell High School.
“This is special to me, man,” Longacre said. “I’m kind of partial to the side of the hallway that no one ever really goes down. ... I’m just grateful to Cobb County and school systems here that have programs like this for the kids because I've been there, you know, with Matthew.”
