Marietta High School students bask in the evening’s glamour at the pre-prom group photo at the historic Brumby Hall in Marietta. Pictured: Kamille Tanis, a MHS senior, gets final adjustments to her mirror-designed gown from her mother Mirlaine Tanis in the garden behind the hall.
Marietta High School students bask in the evening’s glamour at the pre-prom group photo at the historic Brumby Hall in Marietta. Pictured: Kamille Tanis, a MHS senior, gets final adjustments to her mirror-designed gown from her mother Mirlaine Tanis in the garden behind the hall.
Marietta High School students bask in the evening’s glamour at the pre-prom group photo at the historic Brumby Hall in Marietta. Pictured: Kyron Guidry’s exotic velvet slippers were among the most admired outfits.
Marietta High School students bask in the evening’s glamour at the pre-prom group photo at the historic Brumby Hall in Marietta. Pictured: Kyron Guidry’s exotic velvet slippers were among the most admired outfits.
Marietta High School students bask in the evening’s glamour at the pre-prom group photo at the historic Brumby Hall in Marietta. Pictured: Rebecca Norris and Alex Hurley share a quiet moment before the group photo.
Marietta High School students bask in the evening’s glamour at the pre-prom group photo at the historic Brumby Hall in Marietta. Pictured: Kally Vasquez adjusts boutonnière for her date David Nguyen as friend Valerie Boykin watches.
Marietta High School students bask in the evening’s glamour at the pre-prom group photo at the historic Brumby Hall in Marietta. Pictured: Kally Valerie Boykin adjusts her date Nathan Mebeu’s boutonnière.
Marietta High School students bask in the evening’s glamour at the pre-prom group photo at the historic Brumby Hall in Marietta. Jade Hinojo and date Allen Fun visit with classmates before group photo time.
Marietta High School students bask in the evening’s glamour at the pre-prom group photo at the historic Brumby Hall in Marietta. Pictured: Androgynous fashions as worn by Allen Yun are no longer a rarity.
Marietta High School seniors bask in the evening’s glamour at the pre-prom group photo at historic Brumby Hall in Marietta.
Robin Rayne
Marietta High School seniors bask in the evening’s glamour at the pre-prom group photo at historic Brumby Hall in Marietta.
Robin Rayne
Marietta High School juniors pose before prom at Ivy Grove, home of Philip and Elise Goldstein.
Special
Marietta High School juniors pose before prom at Ivy Grove, home of Philip and Elise Goldstein.
Special
Friends taking ‘selfies’ were as ubiquitous as perfume and cologne outside the hall.
Robin Rayne
Marietta High School students bask in the evening’s glamour at the pre-prom group photo at the historic Brumby Hall in Marietta.
Robin Rayne
Marietta High School students bask in the evening’s glamour at the pre-prom group photo at the historic Brumby Hall in Marietta. Pictured: Kamille Tanis, a MHS senior, gets final adjustments to her mirror-designed gown from her mother Mirlaine Tanis in the garden behind the hall.
Robin Rayne
Marietta High School students bask in the evening’s glamour at the pre-prom group photo at the historic Brumby Hall in Marietta. Pictured: Kamille Tanis, a MHS senior, gets final adjustments to her mirror-designed gown from her mother Mirlaine Tanis in the garden behind the hall.
Robin Rayne
Marietta High School students bask in the evening’s glamour at the pre-prom group photo at the historic Brumby Hall in Marietta. Pictured: Tucker Williams and Ana Magaza get ready for the evening
Robin Rayne
Marietta High School students bask in the evening’s glamour at the pre-prom group photo at the historic Brumby Hall in Marietta. Pictured: Kyron Guidry’s exotic velvet slippers were among the most admired outfits.
Robin Rayne
Marietta High School students bask in the evening’s glamour at the pre-prom group photo at the historic Brumby Hall in Marietta. Pictured: Kyron Guidry’s exotic velvet slippers were among the most admired outfits.
Robin Rayne
Marietta High School students bask in the evening’s glamour at the pre-prom group photo at the historic Brumby Hall in Marietta.
Robin Rayne
Marietta High School students bask in the evening’s glamour at the pre-prom group photo at the historic Brumby Hall in Marietta. Pictured: Rebecca Norris and Alex Hurley share a quiet moment before the group photo.
Robin Rayne
Marietta High School students bask in the evening’s glamour at the pre-prom group photo at the historic Brumby Hall in Marietta. Pictured: Kally Vasquez adjusts boutonnière for her date David Nguyen as friend Valerie Boykin watches.
Robin Rayne
Marietta High School students bask in the evening’s glamour at the pre-prom group photo at the historic Brumby Hall in Marietta. Pictured: Kally Valerie Boykin adjusts her date Nathan Mebeu’s boutonnière.
Robin Rayne
Marietta High School students bask in the evening’s glamour at the pre-prom group photo at the historic Brumby Hall in Marietta.
Robin Rayne
Marietta High School students bask in the evening’s glamour at the pre-prom group photo at the historic Brumby Hall in Marietta. Pictured: Lucas Luxemburger and Emily Jackson pose for friend’s camera.
Robin Rayne
Marietta High School students bask in the evening’s glamour at the pre-prom group photo at the historic Brumby Hall in Marietta.
Robin Rayne
Marietta High School students bask in the evening’s glamour at the pre-prom group photo at the historic Brumby Hall in Marietta.
Robin Rayne
Marietta High School students bask in the evening’s glamour at the pre-prom group photo at the historic Brumby Hall in Marietta.
Robin Rayne
Marietta High School students bask in the evening’s glamour at the pre-prom group photo at the historic Brumby Hall in Marietta.
Robin Rayne
Marietta High School students bask in the evening’s glamour at the pre-prom group photo at the historic Brumby Hall in Marietta. Jade Hinojo and date Allen Fun visit with classmates before group photo time.
Robin Rayne
Marietta High School students bask in the evening’s glamour at the pre-prom group photo at the historic Brumby Hall in Marietta. Pictured: Androgynous fashions as worn by Allen Yun are no longer a rarity.
Robin Rayne
Marietta High School students bask in the evening’s glamour at the pre-prom group photo at the historic Brumby Hall in Marietta.
MARIETTA — They came, first as a trickle — high school seniors and juniors, glamorous beyond measure, accompanied by proud brothers, sisters and beaming parents.
As the late afternoon sun began to slip behind clouds, the manicured grounds surrounding historic Brumby Hall quickly swarmed with hundreds, perfume and cologne filling the air.
Prom was held at the Hilton Atlanta/Marietta Hotel & Conference Center Saturday evening, with a masquerade theme.
But first, the teenagers gathered for Marietta High School’s traditional pre-prom group photograph, along with a few hundred selfies. The pre-prom tradition dates to the late 1960s, when seniors, along with their friends and family, had their photos taken at the Kennesaw Avenue home of the late state Rep. A.L. Burruss. It was moved in 2011 to Brumby Hall to accommodate a growing graduating class.
“If the group keeps growing they’ll need a bigger boat,” one parent mused as organizers and photographers tried to fit the crowd onto the hall’s porch, steps and surrounding walkway.
When the group photo was finished, the prom-goers let out a sigh of relief, exchanging high fives and hugs. Dinner and a night they would all remember was just ahead.
While the seniors were at Brumby Hall, Marietta High’s junior couples gathered at Ivy Grove, a 10,000-square-foot antebellum mansion near Marietta Square, to take their own photo. The event has been hosted at Ivy Grove since former Marietta Councilman Philip Goldstein bought the property in 2016.
“We had probably the highest turnout this year than of any year, based on the number of cars,” Goldstein told the MDJ.
Elise Goldstein, wife to Philip, said they were happy to host the photograph again. While not technically a school-sanctioned event, all juniors are invited — about 95 showed up, she reckons, up from 70 or so in 2021.
“It’s been a Marietta tradition for so long, having the pictures made, that there were four teachers here to help, and the school resource officer as well,” Elise Goldstein said.
The students, she said, couldn’t have been more polite. Parents and grandparents aplenty were on scene to capture the moment.
“It was super, and they dressed up so beautifully. They were all just very kind and it was a pleasure to have them,” she said.
MDJ reporter Hunter Riggall contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.