As his final assignment for English for Speakers of Other Languages American Literature class, Sergio Palma detailed the obstacles he had to overcome to achieve his dream of graduating from Campbell High School in 2020 and helping his family.
Sergio’s personal narrative is available at http://cobbcast.cobbk12.org/?p=33113.
After learning about Sergio’s interest in auto mechanics, a Campbell High School parent recommended Sergio for an automotive mechanics training program sponsored by the City of Refuge. The parent and a former teacher, Carla Pearson, also worked together to transport Sergio to the training for 12 weeks. They even took him to get his driver’s license.
Sergio recently graduated from the training with multiple certifications and a toolkit supplied by Napa Auto. He started a job at a Toyota dealership the very next day.
