AUSTELL — Students, teachers, alumni and past faculty gathered at Garrett Middle School this month to celebrate the school's 50th birthday.
Garrett Middle, which opened in 1972 and has about 940 students between grades six and eight, has long been a pillar in the south Cobb community. Since opening, well over 35,000 students have walked through its doors.
The celebration featured old pictures and plenty of people reacquainting themselves with teachers and classmates they hadn't seen in years.
The school's first principal, Franklin Croker, was on hand, 50 years after he helped open its doors. Now 87, former colleagues and students lined up to thank him his contributions.
"We had some great people, and I can't tell you how thankful I am for them," Croker said. "All of them here today are a big part of what has made this school great. I'm just happy to see all of these people in here after all of these years."
Larry Cooper was Croker's assistant principal until Croker left to become the principal at South Cobb High School in 1981. Cooper, who succeeded Croker as Garrett's principal, praised his former boss's involvement with local civic organizations like the South Cobb Rotary Club and WellStar Regional Advisory Board.
"I can't say enough about what he means to the south Cobb area," Cooper said. "His strength was getting the community involved."
From its opening until now, a constant at the school has been strong camaraderie and culture among its student body, 7th-grade student Michelle Makori said in a speech.
"I feel like the teachers and administrators take their time to help us, and make the school just more bright in general. When I come to school, I am excited to learn," Makori said.
South Cobb High School principal T.J. Perry got his teaching start at Garrett, saying the school and its faculty were instrumental in putting in good words for him and helping him move into an administration position.
"Community is really big here. All of these staff members are the reason why I continue to move forward in my teaching career and continue to move up to administration."
Karii Zimmerman, who was a student at Garrett in the late 1980s, now works as a library media specialist at Garrett.
"It's a good tight-knit feel with everyone that works," she said. "Over the 20-years of working here, everyone has that great feel for what it means to have a good foundation for a school and the care and support that goes along with it."
Kristie Brown, who is in her third year as principal, reiterated the sense of community present in the hallways of Garrett.
"I love the fact that the community works together. It is great to see teachers from 50 years ago to now," Brown said. "That's what I love about this community, whether you have been here a week or 50 years, everyone is passionate and wants to see the school and Austell thrive."
