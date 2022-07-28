EAST COBB — En route to his first bus stop of the day, Errol Gardner, a Cobb County School District bus driver, pulled into a Kroger parking lot to kill a few minutes. He wanted to make sure he arrived at the corner of Shallowford Road and Havencroft Drive precisely at 6:50 a.m.
“Not a minute early, not a minute late,” Gardner said.
A native of Jamaica, Gardner has been ferrying kids to and from east Cobb’s Tritt Elementary School for about 20 years, and has been a Cobb schools bus driver for 26. But despite his wife’s nudges, he’s in no rush to retire, wondering aloud how he would fill his days.
“I love it,” he said. “...It’s the kids. You have to enjoy being around kids, and I do. I look forward to coming to work every day. There's not one day I ever got up and said ‘Gee, I don't feel like going to work today.’”
Thursday’s drive was simply a practice run, mainly for the benefit of Gardner’s small passengers. The practice ride ahead of Monday, the start of the new school year, is a longtime Cobb tradition to expose rising kindergarteners and first graders to the experience of taking the bus. Across the district, drivers collected five- and six-year-olds, accompanied by bleary-eyed parents, to bring them to elementary schools for meet-and-greets with staff.
Upon arriving at his first stop, Gardner was greeted by Erin Lomax, who boarded the bus with her two daughters — Sylvia, 6, and Myra, 3. Myra is not yet elementary age, but Sylvia, a rising first-grader, rode the bus last year in kindergarten.
“She just wanted to do it (the practice ride) … And show her sister and her mom her bus route,” Erin Lomax said.
At another stop, Raj Mehta boarded with Nora, his five-year-old daughter. She’ll be joining her older twin siblings at Tritt when she starts kindergarten next week.
“Probably a lot to take in,” Mehta said. “But she’s been at this school so much, because her older brother and sister are there, so anytime we have to do something she's in tow … So she's familiar with it, but it's still a big step for her.”
Mindy Laster also has a daughter at Tritt, but rode the bus Thursday with five-year-old twin boys, James and Charlie Mustard, who will be starting kindergarten.
“It still feels exciting, with all three finally being in school together,” Laster said.
While some of the children on board sat quietly, sticking to their parent’s side, James Mustard was buoyant, pointing out things the bus passed as he looked out the window.
“This is so cool!” he exclaimed at one point.
Drew Armitage rode with his son William, a rising kindergartner. William said he was excited to go to school for the first time.
“We love Tritt. We love our teacher, love our principal,” Drew Armitage said. “Excited about the school year.”
At Tritt, Gardner gave a brief talk on safety and handed out paperwork to parents. Stepping off the bus, they were met by a sort of pep rally, featuring cheerleaders and the marching band from Pope High School. Inside, parents met their child’s teacher, dropped off school supplies, and signed up for the PTA or other volunteer opportunities.
“Volunteers, classroom partnerships is the strength of our school, our community,” said Principal Karen Carstens. “We're happy to open the doors and welcome them back.”
