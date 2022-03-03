More than 98% of the full-time employees at Cobb County School District will return for the 2022-23 school year, the district announced Thursday.
The number is notable given school districts' well-documented struggle to retain teachers, although Thursday's news release from the Cobb School District did not break down the percentage of returning employees by job title.
"More than 98% of full-time contracted, certificated employees have already signed on for another year to help Cobb students succeed," the district said. "That number includes teachers, counselors, psychologists, administrators, and certificated district-level employees."
Keeli Bowen, the district's head of human resources, said the 98% figure included employee responses to more than 8,000 contracts the district had sent out. In total, the district employs almost 18,000 part- and full-time workers.
"The numbers speak for themselves and reflect appreciation and gratitude of our employees," Bowen said in a prepared statement.
School board Chairman David Chastain credited district staff and Superintendent Chris Ragsdale with Thursday's good news.
"Our district has some of the smallest turnover of any big district in the country, which, after the last couple years we have been through, is really impressive to see," he said in a prepared statement.
Despite its apparent success retaining full-time workers, Cobb County School District, like others around the country, has struggled to hire and hold onto some part-time workers, including bus drivers and food service workers. In the past year, it has offered bonuses to both to encourage them to continue working in the district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.