Eight students from The Walker School, out of 50 in the entire state, have been selected to present their scientific research at the Georgia Junior Science and Humanities Symposium.
This year, students will present their research virtually. The students, who are part of Walker’s Guided Scientific Research Program, will present their research in Engineering and Public Health concentrations to professional researchers and peers.
The engineering concentration participant is Zoya Goel with “Using convolutional neural networks to predict autism in children through analyzing facial morphology.”
The public health concentration participants are:
- Ally Carey with “The effects of preoperative meditation on propofol dosage for wisdom tooth extraction surgery." Ally will be attending Duke University.
- Mattie Garrett with “The effects of Ozempic on type 1 diabetics."
- Merrill Hart with “The effects of afternoon running on high schoolers' sleep and stress.”
- Emily Maguire with “The effects of a training program on opioid overdose prevention and awareness in high school seniors.”
- Charlie Rossitch with “Willingness to visit the pediatric dentist during the COVID-19 pandemic." Charlie will be attending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
- Sarah Rusu with “Subjective impressions of electronic reading and its impact on reading comprehension levels across different mediums.”
- Noah Sherman with “Feasibility of DNA barcoding of mosquito hosts in the Southeast.”
The students perform their research in Walker’s state of the art Warren Science and Technology Building. The Guided Scientific Research courses, one in public health and one in engineering, allow students who are passionate about science to experience the entire arc of scientific research. From envisioning a question they would like to explore to connecting with subject matter experts, designing and carrying out experiments, analyzing data and communicating their findings to a variety of audiences, Walker GSR students are poised for success in the undergraduate lab environment.
For more information, visit thewalkerschool.org.
