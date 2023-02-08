The Walker School announced that seven of its students enrolled in the Guided Scientific Research program have been invited to present their research Feb. 26-28 at the Georgia Junior Science and Humanities Symposium hosted by The University of Georgia.
Only 50 students from the state of Georgia were invited to make presentations this year and seven of them are Walker students.
Walker’s Guided Scientific Research course is designed for first-semester seniors who are passionate about science and who wish to carry out their own authentic research. As part of either Walker's Public Health or Engineering Concentrations, students will envision, design, carry out, analyze and communicate original scientific research in their respective field with the guidance of Science Department faculty. Components of the course include summer work, background research and journal reading, experimental design, data analysis and interacting with career scientists. Students will enter their research in at least one national science competition and/or peer-reviewed journal.
The Engineering Concentration participants and their projects are:
Anjali Kanuru - “Machine Learning to Assist in Diagnosing Neurological Gait Disorders through Wearable Sensors.”
Miguel Valentin - “The Effects of Carbon Dioxide in Liquid Culture on Mycelial Growth.”
The Public Health Concentration participants and their projects are:
Divya Gordon - “The Frequency and Psychological Effects of Microaggressions and Name Mispronunciation in an Independent School Environment.”
Priya Nath - “Racial Discrepancies in 5-HTTLPR Promoter Region Gene-Environment Interactions on High School Students and Faculty’s Reported Daily Stress Levels.”
Carolina Paz - “Microbial Communities on Commonly Touched surfaces in a Dance Studio."
Allison Riley - “Verbal and Nonverbal Communication in Autism Spectrum Disorder.”
Raj Shroff - “The Effect of Age and Inferred Development of the Prefrontal Cortex on Economic Decision Making and Emotional Intelligence.”
