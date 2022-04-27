Four high school seniors from the Cobb County School District and one local senior who attends an Atlanta private school were awarded corporate-sponsored National Merit Scholarship awards, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced Wednesday.
The Cobb awardees were two Wheeler High School students: Pranav R. Devarinti and Kyle A. Hampton, and two Walton High School students: Neerav Ravirala and Franklin S. Zhao.
Diane Chen, a Cobb County resident and senior at The Westminster Schools in Atlanta, was also awarded a scholarship.
Approximately 1,000 senior students across the country were awarded corporate-sponsored awards from about 136 corporations, company foundations and other business organizations.
Devarinti, who plans to work in computer science, was awarded a scholarship from ADP (Automatic Data Processing), the human resources software provider. The scholarship is funded by ADP Foundation.
Hampton, who wants to work in industrial design, received a scholarship from aerospace and defense company General Dynamics, which builds jets, submarines, ships and tanks.
Ravirala, who plans to work in molecular biology, was awarded a scholarship from Walgreens.
Zhao, who wants to work in physics, received a scholarship from the Siemens Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the German conglomerate.
Chen, whose intended field is political science, received a scholarship from Atlanta-based Georgia-Pacific’s corporate foundation.
Most of the awards are renewable for up to four years of college. They provide annual stipends ranging from $1,000 to $10,000 per year, though some provide a single payment ranging from $2,500 to $5,000. Scholarship amounts for individual students were not disclosed.
Awardees entered the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program when they took the 2020 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which serves as an initial screen.
Then, in 2021, more than 16,000 semifinalists were chosen in numbers proportional to each state’s percentage of the national total of graduating seniors. Those semifinalists represent less than 1% of the country’s seniors.
To be considered for a scholarship, semifinalists had to complete an application which included writing an essay and providing information about extracurricular activities, awards and leadership positions.
Semifinalists also had to have “outstanding” academics, be recommended by an official from their school, and earn high SAT or ACT scores.
The Wednesday announcement of the corporate-funded scholarships was only the first tranche of winners — the recipients of National Merit $2,500 scholarships and winners of college-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards will be announced later.
