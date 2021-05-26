After a rigorous 48-hour online competition sponsored by The National Cyber Scholarship Foundation, three Wheeler High School students were named Scholars in the National Cyber Scholarship Competition.
Jenna Bond, Archishma Goli and Christina Nikolova were among the top 540 highest scoring students who met the eligibility criteria for a $2,500 scholarship to a U.S. college of their choice.
A fourth Wheeler student, Natalie Ajemian, was named a finalist in the competition. The Cobb students are all members of Wheeler's Girls In Cyber Security Club, which is sponsored by teacher Jennifer Callison-Bliss.
In recognition of their achievement, all four Wheeler students earned an invitation to participate in the Cyber Foundations Academy –a multi-week online program based on the nationally recognized SANS Foundations training course and certification –valued at more than $3,000.
The Wheeler students competed against 5,000 high school students in a cybersecurity competition designed to challenge its participants to solve computer security problems and/or capture and defend computer systems. Only 10% of the 50,000 students nationwide who sought to qualify for the NCSC met the requirements.
