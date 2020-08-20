Every fall, over 2,000 students, parents, grandparents and community leaders gather on the campus of North Cobb Christian School for the school’s annual Circle of Prayer, beginning the school year in prayer and worship together.
Due to COVID-19, this year’s celebration was done virtually on Aug. 18, but the virtual platform garnered even more participation, with the live streamed event totaling nearly 5,000 viewers across the school’s social media platforms.
The event was broadcast via live stream into every classroom in the school that morning, where nearly 900 students from preschool K3 through high school participated virtually. The school’s Upper School Praise Band led worship, segmented by times of prayer led by the school’s student life director, Parker Smith, as well as students David Worosilo, Isaac Lester and Rachel Turnbough.
Todd Rainwater, pastor of Mount Paran Church of God and a NCCS father and board member, shared an encouraging message.
Additional times of prayer followed the message, including a time for students and teachers in each classroom to pray together. Upper School Principal Megan Strange led live prayer for socially distanced staff and students in the gym, as well. The event was closed by Head of School Todd Clingman, who ended by thanking God “for the ability to be here in school.”
The event can be viewed online at bit.ly/2020circleofprayer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.