From left, back row, Dr. Cheri Vaniman, Principal of Rocky Mount Elementary School; Peter and Karen Munk; Aimee Mendel, past president of KCMGK: Jim Perry, presenter and past president of KCMGK; John Kone, president of KCMGK; and Dr. Sage Doolittle of Rock Mount Elementary School. Front row, 2023 Silver Pen Award winner Deanna Munk.
The Silver Pen Program, now a statewide award, was created over 25 years ago by the Kiwanis Club of Marietta Golden K.
Since then, the Silver Pen Award has been presented by the KCMGK to Cobb County 4th grade students. The essay completion was competitive since the award was open to all 4th grade students on a school wide level.
"The Club challenges all fourth graders in three schools to write a comprehensive essay on a topic assigned by the Club," said Jim Perry, past president of the KCMGK and Silver Pen Award presenter. "Teachers in each section of fourth grade send their best two submissions to the school administration. One paper from each class is submitted to the Club, who has a panel of judges select the winner from each school. The Silver Pen Award was our signature program for many years, but its success became widely known. Now, this is an approved program for Kiwanis Clubs throughout the Georgia District."
This year, the KCMGK awarded the Silver Pen Awards to Ashley Langan of Acworth Elementary School; James Thorpe of Tritt Elementary School and Deanna Munk of Rocky Mount Elementary School. Each winner was presented with a silver pen in a velvet sleeve, a roll of $25 worth of uncirculated one dollar coins acquired directly from the Philadelphia Mint and an engraved plaque. The presentations were made during the morning broadcast to the whole school.
At each school, the awards were presented live to each classroom via a "closed circuit" in house TV system.
