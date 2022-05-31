From left are Dr. Sage Doolittle, Assistant Principal of Rocky Mount Elementary School; Dianna Simmons, Preston’s teacher; Pamela Lagason, Preston's mother; Preston Lagason; Henry Raper, Preston's father; Jim Perry, Past President of Kiwanis Club of Marietta Golden K; and Peggy Fleming, principal.
The Silver Pen Award, a national program, was presented by the Kiwanis Club of Marietta Golden K in May 2022.
This year Cobb County was represented by three outstanding 4th grade students - Preston Lagason of Rocky Mount Elementary School, Olivia James of Acworth Elementary School and Ainsley Rowe of Tritt Elementary School. The awards were presented to the classrooms of each school via a school wide media center "live” broadcast ceremony.
Jim Perry, Past President of the Kiwanis Club of Marietta Golden K, made the presentations and described what was different about the Silver Pen awards this year.
"This year we chose what was perhaps a difficult topic for the fourth grade kids: How did COVID-19 affect you, your family, your school, and your relationships? That was a lot, but we were pleasantly surprised at the level of engagement and the quality of the writing the subject stimulated," Perry said. "We heard over and over from faculty and administration how engaged the kids were and how much thought and effort they put into these writing assignments. Kiwanis got kudos for inviting the kids to work through some of their feelings and experiences. In one school, the paper was so good that the Assistant Principal copied it and distributed it to all teachers."
