Louis Tonsmeire served as Emcee for the 2021 Reverse Raffle. He is shown here with, from left, with Chattahoochee Tech scholarship recipients Iyona Hunter and Chandler Loper, who both served as event volunteers.
The Chattahoochee Tech Foundation raised $68,000 at its annual Reverse Raffle fundraiser held at the college’s North Metro Campus on Oct. 21 to help Chattahoochee Tech students in need.
Funds raised from the Reverse Raffle will go toward academic scholarships, emergency grants and textbooks.
This year’s $5,000 grand prize winner was split five ways between the final five tickets holders.
Unlike a typical raffle, the purchaser of the last ticket drawn wins the Reverse Raffle grand prize unless the final five ticket holders agree to split the prize money. The final five ticket holders at the 2021 Reverse Raffle were Charlie Fulcher of Jasper; Riley Layton of Universal Alloy Corporation;
Natalia Meneses, a Chattahoochee Tech instructor; Katie Pearson of Northside Hospital Cherokee; and WellStar Health System, which donated their $1,000 winnings back to the Chattahoochee Tech Foundation.
The 2021 Reverse Raffle, which featured a Roaring ‘20s theme and entertainment provided by Emcee Louis Tonsmeire, also included a silent auction with items donated by local businesses and members of the community.
