The Cobb Community Foundation announced that Shannon Galloway and Owen Helgesen, 2020 graduates of Hillgrove High School, have been selected as this year’s recipients of the Allison Carroll Forever 14 Scholarship.
The scholarship fund is in honor of Allison Carroll, who died tragically in a car accident on July 22, 2018.
Allison’s father, Ed Carroll, and close family friend, Phil Branon, in cooperation with Hillgrove head basketball coaches, Ed Morris and Susan Milan, created the Allison Carroll Forever 14 Scholarship Fund with the Cobb Community Foundation to carry on Allison’s name and spirit. Forever 14 represents Allison’s team number from Hillgrove's basketball team.
Each year, two senior student-athletes from Hillgrove receive a $1,000 college scholarship. Athletes are nominated by Hillgrove faculty and coaches.
To be eligible for the scholarship, recipients must have maintained a minimum 3.0 GPA, participated in at least one GHSA Hillgrove sport for a minimum of two years and earned a varsity letter, received recommendations, and engaged in community service and extracurricular activities.
For more information, contact Cat Gankofskie at catherine@cobbfoundation.org or visit cobbfoundation.org.
