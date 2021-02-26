The Walker School announced that seniors Merrill Hart and Grace Sawyer have been named National Merit Finalists.
The National Merit Scholarship Program is an annual academic competition for recognition and college undergraduate scholarships, based on their Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test scores.
According to the National Merit Scholarship Program, “over 1.5 million juniors in about 21,000 high schools entered the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which served as an initial screen of program entrants. The nationwide pool of Semifinalists, representing less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state.”
Walker seniors Ally Carey, LisAnne Francois, Mattie Garrett, Zoya Goel and Alex Puffe were named National Merit Commended students.
