Two North Cobb High School students were detained Wednesday after the latest instance of phony threats led to the school being placed under "code yellow," the Cobb County School District said.
“North Cobb was under a Code Yellow due to a threatening image that was air-dropped in one of our classrooms today," the district said. "Multiple law enforcement agencies were on campus, investigated the incident, and determined no actual threat to have existed."
Wednesday was the second consecutive day the school was placed under code yellow due to threatening images being air-dropped among students.
"Two students are in custody and repercussions for engaging in behavior which disrupts the school day are severe. All relevant District policy, state and Federal law, will be applied," the district said. "We continue to be vigilant in securing our campuses and doing everything we can, to keep our students and staff safe.”
Prior to the air-dropping incidents, two other rumors of danger to the school were investigated. The district looked into a rumored threat over the weekend and found it to be unfounded. On Tuesday morning, a rumor spread on social media that the school was in danger, but police found it originated with legal hunting activity in the area near the school.
Last week, John Floresta, the district’s chief strategy and accountability officer, said threats against schools have become a trend.
"Swatting, or ‘the use of technology to deceptively cause a heightened emergency and law enforcement response’ is becoming a daily occurrence and our Team investigates each and every report as if they are true, until we know they are not,” Floresta said.
